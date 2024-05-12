Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for TransAct Technologies Incorporated Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAct Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for TransAct Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TACT. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TACT opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.