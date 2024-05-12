Waters Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Waters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2024 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on WAT. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $351.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average is $312.13. Waters has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Waters by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 95,577 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,728,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,818,000 after buying an additional 41,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

