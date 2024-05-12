Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.91). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.36) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $890.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,102 shares of company stock worth $85,207 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.