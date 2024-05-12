JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.62) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 165 ($2.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 487 ($6.12).

LON:JD opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.53) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,047.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 129.08.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

