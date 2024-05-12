OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB opened at GBX 464 ($5.83) on Wednesday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 713.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 402.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.22.

OSB Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. OSB Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,923.08%.

Insider Activity at OSB Group

About OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

