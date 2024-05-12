Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHR

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$1.99 and a 1 year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.