Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £131.92 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,298 ($41.43) per share, with a total value of £131.92 ($165.73).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Derek Harding sold 1,909 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,201 ($40.21), for a total value of £61,107.09 ($76,767.70).

Spectris Stock Up 0.5 %

SXS opened at GBX 3,330 ($41.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,378.57, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,279.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,431.23. Spectris plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,917 ($36.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.79).

Spectris Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Spectris’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,642.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Spectris to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($106.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.39) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,780 ($47.49) to GBX 3,520 ($44.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Shore Capital lowered shares of Spectris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,435 ($55.72) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,078.33 ($76.36).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

