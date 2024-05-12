Insider Buying: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Acquires £149.86 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson purchased 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.86 ($188.27).

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

LON ITH opened at GBX 118 ($1.48) on Friday. Ithaca Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 111.85 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 694.12.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,352.94%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Stories

