Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ERF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a tender rating and issued a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Down 0.9 %

Enerplus stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 15.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

