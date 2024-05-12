StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.