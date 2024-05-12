StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. L.S. Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $121.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 7.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
