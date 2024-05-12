TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.