Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Bancreek Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Bancreek Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 5.8% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,374,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,251,000 after purchasing an additional 879,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,389,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,941,000 after buying an additional 539,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,598. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.