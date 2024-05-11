UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 433,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 102,441 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.81. 2,784,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

