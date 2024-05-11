Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32,907.5% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 380,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,208,000 after buying an additional 379,094 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,709,000 after buying an additional 296,654 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,481,000 after buying an additional 266,468 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,207,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,187,000 after buying an additional 193,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $219.60. 623,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,423. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $219.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

