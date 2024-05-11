OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

OmniAb Price Performance

OmniAb stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,152,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $548.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.08. OmniAb has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OmniAb news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,193.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OABI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

