Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Further Reading

