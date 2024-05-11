Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.47 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 248,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,101. The stock has a market cap of $352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Report on PANL
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pangaea Logistics Solutions
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.