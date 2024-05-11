Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.80 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Metallus Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of MTUS traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.52. 554,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,183. The company has a market capitalization of $988.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.36. Metallus has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.30.

Insider Transactions at Metallus

In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $636,532.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 28,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $636,532.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,093 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Metallus

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

