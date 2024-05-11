One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. One Stop Systems updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.67. 63,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

