Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Posts Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $137.71 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.68. 935,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.72. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The stock has a market cap of $896.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

