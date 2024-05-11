Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE KODK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,557. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $364.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.