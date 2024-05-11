Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 386,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,569,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.91. The company had a trading volume of 953,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $93.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

