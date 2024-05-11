Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 1,070,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

