iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 3.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,715,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,095. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.36. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

