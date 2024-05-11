Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,336,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,506,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,049,000 after purchasing an additional 439,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after buying an additional 430,723 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,951,000 after buying an additional 421,714 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 10,239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 399,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,940,000 after buying an additional 395,141 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.60. 1,808,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,069. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

