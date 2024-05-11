Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 464.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

