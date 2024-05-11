Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Reduces Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $275.94. 383,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.