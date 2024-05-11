Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 3,899 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

