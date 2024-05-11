American Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $523.39. 2,421,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $451.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.53 and a 200-day moving average of $487.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

