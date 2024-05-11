Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 216,666 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 6.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 7,990,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,688. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

