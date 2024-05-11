Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Purchases 416 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,584,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,866,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

