Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $173.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $161.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.78.

Get Celanese alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.69. 767,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.75. Celanese has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Celanese by 9.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.