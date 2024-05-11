Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.4% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,328,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,836,000 after acquiring an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,179,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,479 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,062,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,778,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

