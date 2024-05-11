Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $9.40 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,116,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $322.94 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

