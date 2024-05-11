Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.390 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.30.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.37. 2,635,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,203. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.