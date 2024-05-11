HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $10.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $597.95. 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.