JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 5.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $17,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,779 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1873 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

