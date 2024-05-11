Mizuho Lowers Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Price Target to $35.00

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth $1,776,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter valued at $364,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.