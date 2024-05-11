Robert W. Baird Lowers Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $77.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 30,675,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,390,690. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.82 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

