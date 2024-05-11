JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Stock Holdings Increased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned approximately 1.19% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $23,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.74. 309,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,455. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.08 and a 1-year high of $53.03.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

