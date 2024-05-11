Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.26.

NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 50.6% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,115,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,876,000 after buying an additional 6,078,768 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,423,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

