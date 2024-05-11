Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Confluent stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.42. 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,009. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

