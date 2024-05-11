Valens Semiconductor’s (VLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
VLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 371,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valens Semiconductor
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.