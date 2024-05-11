Valens Semiconductor’s (VLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

VLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 371,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. Research analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valens Semiconductor

About Valens Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $2,044,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 347.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,386 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 20.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,698,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 458,700 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 998,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,826 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Featured Stories

