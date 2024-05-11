AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,397. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $323,731.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,371,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after buying an additional 34,067 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

