Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:FNA traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $7.75. 1,048,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 91.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

