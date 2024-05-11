RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.58.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNG

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. 961,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,338. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares in the company, valued at $816,525.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.