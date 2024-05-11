Arcus Biosciences’ (RCUS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 966,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

