Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RDDT has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Reddit from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Reddit from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 54.87.

Reddit Stock Performance

Reddit stock traded up 3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 53.53. 4,450,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,508. Reddit has a fifty-two week low of 37.35 and a fifty-two week high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reddit will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 413,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately 13,361,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 97,965.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,114,139.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 185,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total transaction of 5,975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 413,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,361,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,084,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,038,975.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

