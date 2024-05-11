Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Lyft alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYFT

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. 10,262,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,953,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $186,193.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,526 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,031. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 42.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 667,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.