Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $592,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $18,231,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Accenture by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 18.4% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.33. 1,786,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $337.50 and a 200-day moving average of $341.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.18 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

