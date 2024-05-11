The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $21.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSCR. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 3,555,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,644. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

